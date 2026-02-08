Identifikohu
Ash-Shams
3
91:3
والنهار اذا جلاها ٣
وَٱلنَّهَارِ إِذَا جَلَّىٰهَا ٣
وَٱلنَّهَارِ
إِذَا
جَلَّىٰهَا
٣
Tefsiret
Mësimet
Reflektime
Përgjigjet
Dr. Abdullah Muhammad Abu Bakr and Sheikh Nasir Khamis
Na kwa mchana unapoliondoa giza na kulifunua.
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
