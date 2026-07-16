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39
38:39
هاذا عطاونا فامنن او امسك بغير حساب ٣٩
هَـٰذَا عَطَآؤُنَا فَٱمْنُنْ أَوْ أَمْسِكْ بِغَيْرِ حِسَابٍۢ ٣٩
هَٰذَا
عَطَآؤُنَا
فَٱمۡنُنۡ
أَوۡ
أَمۡسِكۡ
بِغَيۡرِ
حِسَابٖ
٣٩
˹Allah said,˺ “This is Our gift, so give or withhold ˹as you wish˺, never to be called to account.”
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Tafseer Jalalayn
وقلنا له ﴿هَـٰذَا عَطَاۤؤُنَا فَٱمۡنُنۡ﴾ أَعْطِ مِنْهُ مَنْ شِئْت ﴿أَوۡ أَمۡسِكۡ﴾ عن الإعطاء ﴿بِغَیۡرِ حِسَابࣲ ٣٩﴾ أَيْ لَا حِسَاب عَلَيْك فِي ذَلِكَ