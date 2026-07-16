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30
38:30
ووهبنا لداوود سليمان نعم العبد انه اواب ٣٠
وَوَهَبْنَا لِدَاوُۥدَ سُلَيْمَـٰنَ ۚ نِعْمَ ٱلْعَبْدُ ۖ إِنَّهُۥٓ أَوَّابٌ ٣٠
وَوَهَبۡنَا
لِدَاوُۥدَ
سُلَيۡمَٰنَۚ
نِعۡمَ
ٱلۡعَبۡدُ
إِنَّهُۥٓ
أَوَّابٌ
٣٠
And We blessed David with Solomon—what an excellent servant ˹he was˺! Indeed, he ˹constantly˺ turned ˹to Allah˺.
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Tafseer Al-Baghawi
قوله عز وجل:
" ووهبنا لداود سليمان نعم العبد إنه أواب "