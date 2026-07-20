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Saba
8
34:8
افترى على الله كذبا ام به جنة بل الذين لا يومنون بالاخرة في العذاب والضلال البعيد ٨
أَفْتَرَىٰ عَلَى ٱللَّهِ كَذِبًا أَم بِهِۦ جِنَّةٌۢ ۗ بَلِ ٱلَّذِينَ لَا يُؤْمِنُونَ بِٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ فِى ٱلْعَذَابِ وَٱلضَّلَـٰلِ ٱلْبَعِيدِ ٨
أَفۡتَرَىٰ
عَلَى
ٱللَّهِ
كَذِبًا
أَم
بِهِۦ
جِنَّةُۢۗ
بَلِ
ٱلَّذِينَ
لَا
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
بِٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
فِي
ٱلۡعَذَابِ
وَٱلضَّلَٰلِ
ٱلۡبَعِيدِ
٨
Has he fabricated a lie against Allah or is he insane?” In fact, those who do not believe in the Hereafter are bound for torment and have strayed farthest ˹from the truth˺.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
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31 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 34:8
Bismillah
Many people think punishment is something that comes later, after death, after judgment. Something dramatic and unmistakable. But the Qur’an teaches us something deeper. It tells us that some people are already in punishment, even while they walk among us, even while life appears normal.
Allah says in Surah Saba, “Rather, those who do not believe in the Hereafter are in punishment and far astray.”
Notice the words carefully. It does...
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