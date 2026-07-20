Sign in
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Saba
31
34:31
وقال الذين كفروا لن نومن بهاذا القران ولا بالذي بين يديه ولو ترى اذ الظالمون موقوفون عند ربهم يرجع بعضهم الى بعض القول يقول الذين استضعفوا للذين استكبروا لولا انتم لكنا مومنين ٣١
وَقَالَ ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ لَن نُّؤْمِنَ بِهَـٰذَا ٱلْقُرْءَانِ وَلَا بِٱلَّذِى بَيْنَ يَدَيْهِ ۗ وَلَوْ تَرَىٰٓ إِذِ ٱلظَّـٰلِمُونَ مَوْقُوفُونَ عِندَ رَبِّهِمْ يَرْجِعُ بَعْضُهُمْ إِلَىٰ بَعْضٍ ٱلْقَوْلَ يَقُولُ ٱلَّذِينَ ٱسْتُضْعِفُوا۟ لِلَّذِينَ ٱسْتَكْبَرُوا۟ لَوْلَآ أَنتُمْ لَكُنَّا مُؤْمِنِينَ ٣١
وَقَالَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
لَن
نُّؤۡمِنَ
بِهَٰذَا
ٱلۡقُرۡءَانِ
وَلَا
بِٱلَّذِي
بَيۡنَ
يَدَيۡهِۗ
وَلَوۡ
تَرَىٰٓ
إِذِ
ٱلظَّٰلِمُونَ
مَوۡقُوفُونَ
عِندَ
رَبِّهِمۡ
يَرۡجِعُ
بَعۡضُهُمۡ
إِلَىٰ
بَعۡضٍ
ٱلۡقَوۡلَ
يَقُولُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ٱسۡتُضۡعِفُواْ
لِلَّذِينَ
ٱسۡتَكۡبَرُواْ
لَوۡلَآ
أَنتُمۡ
لَكُنَّا
مُؤۡمِنِينَ
٣١
The disbelievers vow, “We will never believe in this Quran, nor in those ˹Scriptures˺ before it.” If only you could see when the wrongdoers will be detained before their Lord, throwing blame at each other! The lowly ˹followers˺ will say to the arrogant ˹leaders˺, “Had it not been for you, we would certainly have been believers.”
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qira'at
Hadith
Aa
Reflect
No reflection to show right now - start your own reflection and save it privately, or share it with the QuranReflect community.
Add a Reflection
Visit QuranReflect
Previous Ayah
Next Ayah