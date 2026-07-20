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Saba
23
34:23
ولا تنفع الشفاعة عنده الا لمن اذن له حتى اذا فزع عن قلوبهم قالوا ماذا قال ربكم قالوا الحق وهو العلي الكبير ٢٣
وَلَا تَنفَعُ ٱلشَّفَـٰعَةُ عِندَهُۥٓ إِلَّا لِمَنْ أَذِنَ لَهُۥ ۚ حَتَّىٰٓ إِذَا فُزِّعَ عَن قُلُوبِهِمْ قَالُوا۟ مَاذَا قَالَ رَبُّكُمْ ۖ قَالُوا۟ ٱلْحَقَّ ۖ وَهُوَ ٱلْعَلِىُّ ٱلْكَبِيرُ ٢٣
وَلَا
تَنفَعُ
ٱلشَّفَٰعَةُ
عِندَهُۥٓ
إِلَّا
لِمَنۡ
أَذِنَ
لَهُۥۚ
حَتَّىٰٓ
إِذَا
فُزِّعَ
عَن
قُلُوبِهِمۡ
قَالُواْ
مَاذَا
قَالَ
رَبُّكُمۡۖ
قَالُواْ
ٱلۡحَقَّۖ
وَهُوَ
ٱلۡعَلِيُّ
ٱلۡكَبِيرُ
٢٣
No intercession will be of any benefit with Him, except by those granted permission by Him. ˹At last,˺ when the dread ˹of Judgment Day˺ is relieved from their hearts ˹because they are permitted to intercede˺, they will ˹excitedly˺ ask ˹the angels˺, “What has your Lord ˹just˺ said?” The angels will reply, “The truth! And He is the Most High, All-Great.”
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