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Saba
18
34:18
وجعلنا بينهم وبين القرى التي باركنا فيها قرى ظاهرة وقدرنا فيها السير سيروا فيها ليالي واياما امنين ١٨
وَجَعَلْنَا بَيْنَهُمْ وَبَيْنَ ٱلْقُرَى ٱلَّتِى بَـٰرَكْنَا فِيهَا قُرًۭى ظَـٰهِرَةًۭ وَقَدَّرْنَا فِيهَا ٱلسَّيْرَ ۖ سِيرُوا۟ فِيهَا لَيَالِىَ وَأَيَّامًا ءَامِنِينَ ١٨
وَجَعَلۡنَا
بَيۡنَهُمۡ
وَبَيۡنَ
ٱلۡقُرَى
ٱلَّتِي
بَٰرَكۡنَا
فِيهَا
قُرٗى
ظَٰهِرَةٗ
وَقَدَّرۡنَا
فِيهَا
ٱلسَّيۡرَۖ
سِيرُواْ
فِيهَا
لَيَالِيَ
وَأَيَّامًا
ءَامِنِينَ
١٨
We had also placed between them and the cities
1
We showered with blessings ˹many small˺ towns within sight of one another. And We set moderate travel distances in between, ˹saying,˺ “Travel between them by day and night safely.”
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