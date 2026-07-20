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Saba
17
34:17
ذالك جزيناهم بما كفروا وهل نجازي الا الكفور ١٧
ذَٰلِكَ جَزَيْنَـٰهُم بِمَا كَفَرُوا۟ ۖ وَهَلْ نُجَـٰزِىٓ إِلَّا ٱلْكَفُورَ ١٧
ذَٰلِكَ
جَزَيۡنَٰهُم
بِمَا
كَفَرُواْۖ
وَهَلۡ
نُجَٰزِيٓ
إِلَّا
ٱلۡكَفُورَ
١٧
This is how We rewarded them for their ingratitude. Would We ever punish ˹anyone in such a way˺ except the ungrateful?
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Beenish Ameen
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49 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 34:17
Why Surah Saba says ungrateful people end up following their desires
In Surah Saba (34:15–17), Allah shows us the people of Saba who had ease, comfort, beauty, and abundance — yet instead of gratitude, they turned away.
I tried to find a link between ingratitude and desires from both a spiritual and psychological perspective because I couldn't just happen to know ingratitude leads to desires. Knowing is never enough. I wanted to dig deepe...
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