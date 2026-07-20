Sign in
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Saba
15
34:15
لقد كان لسبا في مسكنهم اية جنتان عن يمين وشمال كلوا من رزق ربكم واشكروا له بلدة طيبة ورب غفور ١٥
لَقَدْ كَانَ لِسَبَإٍۢ فِى مَسْكَنِهِمْ ءَايَةٌۭ ۖ جَنَّتَانِ عَن يَمِينٍۢ وَشِمَالٍۢ ۖ كُلُوا۟ مِن رِّزْقِ رَبِّكُمْ وَٱشْكُرُوا۟ لَهُۥ ۚ بَلْدَةٌۭ طَيِّبَةٌۭ وَرَبٌّ غَفُورٌۭ ١٥
لَقَدۡ
كَانَ
لِسَبَإٖ
فِي
مَسۡكَنِهِمۡ
ءَايَةٞۖ
جَنَّتَانِ
عَن
يَمِينٖ
وَشِمَالٖۖ
كُلُواْ
مِن
رِّزۡقِ
رَبِّكُمۡ
وَٱشۡكُرُواْ
لَهُۥۚ
بَلۡدَةٞ
طَيِّبَةٞ
وَرَبٌّ
غَفُورٞ
١٥
Indeed, there was a sign for ˹the tribe of˺ Sheba in their homeland: two orchards—one to the right and the other to the left. ˹They were told:˺ “Eat from the provision of your Lord, and be grateful to Him. ˹Yours is˺ a good land and a forgiving Lord.”
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qira'at
Hadith
Aa
Reflect
Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Beenish Ameen
Follow
52 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 34:15
This verse is a powerful reminder that the more blessings we receive, the more we should turn to Allah in gratitude. Abundance is not just a gift—it’s a test of the heart. Comfort should soften and humble us, not harden us. It all depends on how we use what we’ve been given.
If comfort and ease remind us of Allah, moisten our tongues with His remembrance, and turn our hearts toward Him—then it is a blessing. But if these gifts distract us from H...
See more
18
6
Explore the Reflection Community
Previous Ayah
Next Ayah