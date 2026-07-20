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14
34:14
فلما قضينا عليه الموت ما دلهم على موته الا دابة الارض تاكل منساته فلما خر تبينت الجن ان لو كانوا يعلمون الغيب ما لبثوا في العذاب المهين ١٤
فَلَمَّا قَضَيْنَا عَلَيْهِ ٱلْمَوْتَ مَا دَلَّهُمْ عَلَىٰ مَوْتِهِۦٓ إِلَّا دَآبَّةُ ٱلْأَرْضِ تَأْكُلُ مِنسَأَتَهُۥ ۖ فَلَمَّا خَرَّ تَبَيَّنَتِ ٱلْجِنُّ أَن لَّوْ كَانُوا۟ يَعْلَمُونَ ٱلْغَيْبَ مَا لَبِثُوا۟ فِى ٱلْعَذَابِ ٱلْمُهِينِ ١٤
فَلَمَّا
قَضَيۡنَا
عَلَيۡهِ
ٱلۡمَوۡتَ
مَا
دَلَّهُمۡ
عَلَىٰ
مَوۡتِهِۦٓ
إِلَّا
دَآبَّةُ
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
تَأۡكُلُ
مِنسَأَتَهُۥۖ
فَلَمَّا
خَرَّ
تَبَيَّنَتِ
ٱلۡجِنُّ
أَن
لَّوۡ
كَانُواْ
يَعۡلَمُونَ
ٱلۡغَيۡبَ
مَا
لَبِثُواْ
فِي
ٱلۡعَذَابِ
ٱلۡمُهِينِ
١٤
When We decreed Solomon’s death, nothing indicated to the ˹subjected˺ jinn that he was dead except the termites eating away his staff.
1
So when he collapsed, the jinn realized that if they had ˹really˺ known the unseen, they would not have remained in ˹such˺ humiliating servitude.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Abbas R.
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5 years ago
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Referencing
Ayah 34:14
Was reading through this passage. I don't quite understand why the Jinn felt it like a humiliating punishment when working for Sulayman (as). What did the Jinn do wrong? Or was it really that terrible to work for a great prophet as Sulayman (as)?
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