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Saba
12
34:12
ولسليمان الريح غدوها شهر ورواحها شهر واسلنا له عين القطر ومن الجن من يعمل بين يديه باذن ربه ومن يزغ منهم عن امرنا نذقه من عذاب السعير ١٢
وَلِسُلَيْمَـٰنَ ٱلرِّيحَ غُدُوُّهَا شَهْرٌۭ وَرَوَاحُهَا شَهْرٌۭ ۖ وَأَسَلْنَا لَهُۥ عَيْنَ ٱلْقِطْرِ ۖ وَمِنَ ٱلْجِنِّ مَن يَعْمَلُ بَيْنَ يَدَيْهِ بِإِذْنِ رَبِّهِۦ ۖ وَمَن يَزِغْ مِنْهُمْ عَنْ أَمْرِنَا نُذِقْهُ مِنْ عَذَابِ ٱلسَّعِيرِ ١٢
وَلِسُلَيۡمَٰنَ
ٱلرِّيحَ
غُدُوُّهَا
شَهۡرٞ
وَرَوَاحُهَا
شَهۡرٞۖ
وَأَسَلۡنَا
لَهُۥ
عَيۡنَ
ٱلۡقِطۡرِۖ
وَمِنَ
ٱلۡجِنِّ
مَن
يَعۡمَلُ
بَيۡنَ
يَدَيۡهِ
بِإِذۡنِ
رَبِّهِۦۖ
وَمَن
يَزِغۡ
مِنۡهُمۡ
عَنۡ
أَمۡرِنَا
نُذِقۡهُ
مِنۡ
عَذَابِ
ٱلسَّعِيرِ
١٢
And to Solomon ˹We subjected˺ the wind: its morning stride was a month’s journey and so was its evening stride. And We caused a stream of molten copper to flow for him, and ˹We subjected˺ some of the jinn to work under him by his Lord’s Will. And whoever of them deviated from Our command, We made them taste the torment of the blaze.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
A Siddiqui
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5 years ago
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Referencing
Ayah 34:10-13
Do you have a task to do at work that you are dreading? A chore that you find very boring? An errand that you don't want to run? A team that is not easy to manage?
When I read these ayat, I was thinking about how we learn about the resources and skills that Allah blessed David (a) and Solomon (a) with and then we read that Allah ordered them to 'Work gratefully, O family of David!'
I asked myself, 'Am I working gratefully?' And I realized that ...
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