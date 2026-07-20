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Saba
11
34:11
ان اعمل سابغات وقدر في السرد واعملوا صالحا اني بما تعملون بصير ١١
أَنِ ٱعْمَلْ سَـٰبِغَـٰتٍۢ وَقَدِّرْ فِى ٱلسَّرْدِ ۖ وَٱعْمَلُوا۟ صَـٰلِحًا ۖ إِنِّى بِمَا تَعْمَلُونَ بَصِيرٌۭ ١١
أَنِ
ٱعۡمَلۡ
سَٰبِغَٰتٖ
وَقَدِّرۡ
فِي
ٱلسَّرۡدِۖ
وَٱعۡمَلُواْ
صَٰلِحًاۖ
إِنِّي
بِمَا
تَعۡمَلُونَ
بَصِيرٞ
١١
instructing: “Make full-length armour, ˹perfectly˺ balancing the links. And work righteousness ˹O family of David!˺. Indeed, I am All-Seeing of what you do.”
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Reflect
Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Follow
44 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 20:114, 67:2, 53:39-40, 34:10-11, 12:55, 28:14
Bismillah
In continuation from previous reflection
I have been thinking about it for quite some time now.
Especially the part about creativity,
about career,
about becoming someone.
Why is it that people assume
Islam does not care for this?
That faith is only prayer,
only fasting,
only waiting for the afterlife.
Why is 'becoming' treated
as if it is outside of religion?
Why do we believe
that working on ourselves,
sharpening our minds,
devel...
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24
6
Maryam Nazar
Follow
4 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 34:10-11
How grateful we believers must be to Allah swt for softening our heart to receive the message of islam.
ALHAMDULILLAHI RABBIL AALAMEEN......
Each day when we believers wakeup,we have to put on our battle gears which is a full length armor with perfectly balanced links/rings of true knowledge,taqwa,imaan,steadfastness,certainity.We have to strive consistently to make sure that rings in the chain doesnt break ,so as to get ourselves protected fro...
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3
0
A Siddiqui
Follow
5 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 34:10-13
Do you have a task to do at work that you are dreading? A chore that you find very boring? An errand that you don't want to run? A team that is not easy to manage?
When I read these ayat, I was thinking about how we learn about the resources and skills that Allah blessed David (a) and Solomon (a) with and then we read that Allah ordered them to 'Work gratefully, O family of David!'
I asked myself, 'Am I working gratefully?' And I realized that ...
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47
23
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