Verse 87 begins with the order given by Sayyidna Ya` qub (علیہ السلام) : بَنِيَّ اذْهَبُوا فَتَحَسَّسُوا مِن يُوسُفَ وَأَخِيهِ (0 my sons, go and search for Yusuf and his brother ...).
It was after the passage of such a long time that Sayyidna Ya’ qub (علیہ السلام) asked his sons to ` go and search for Yusuf and his brother' - and not to lose hope in finding them. Before this, he had never given an order of this nature. All these things were subservient to the Divine destiny. Meeting them earlier than that was not so destined. Therefore, no such action was taken either. And now, the time to meet had arrived. Therefore, Allah Ta’ ala put in his heart the way-out appropriate to it.
And the direction in which the search was to be made was turned to-wards nowhere but Egypt itself - which was known and definite in the case of Benyamin. But, there was no obvious reason, given the outward conditions, to look for Sayyidna Yusuf (علیہ السلام) in Egypt. But, when Allah Ta’ ala intends to do something, He arranges to put together appropriate causes for its execution. Therefore, this time, he instructed his sons to go to Egypt once again for the purpose of this search. Some commentators have said that Sayyidna Ya` qub (علیہ السلام) ، by noticing that the ` Aziz of Misr had treated them unusually the first time when he had returned their capital by putting it within their baggage, had got the idea that this ` Aziz seems to be someone very noble and generous, perhaps he may be Yusuf (علیہ السلام) himself.
Points of Guidance
Patience in Pain is Obligatory on Every Muslim
Imam Al-Qurtubi has said: The event relating to Sayyidna Ya` qub (علیہ السلام) proves that it is Wajib on every Muslim when faced with distress or pain in the case of his person, children, family or property that he or she should seek redress from it by resorting to patience (sabr) at its best and by becoming resigned to and content with the decree of Allah Ta’ ala - and follow the example of Sayyidna Ya` qub (علیہ السلام) and other blessed prophets.
The Merit of Swallowing Anger and Pain
Imam Hasan Al-Basri (رح) has said: Out of what one swallows, two are the best in the sight of Allah Ta’ ala: (1) To do Sabr on pain or distress, and (2) to swallow anger.
Complaining of pain before everyone
In another Hadith from Sayyidna Abu Hurairah ؓ ، the Holy Prophet ﷺ has been reported to have said: مِن بَثَّ لَم یَصبِر ، that is, one who goes about narrating his distress before everyone has not observed Sabr.
The Reward for Sabr
Sayyidna Ibn ` Abbas ؓ has said: Allah Ta’ ala conferred upon Sayyidna Ya` qub (علیہ السلام) the reward of Shuhada (martyrs in the way of Allah) for this Sabr. And, in this Ummah too, whoever observes Sabr while in distress shall receive a similar reward.
The Reason why Sayyidna Ya` qub I was put to Trial
Imam Al-Qurtubi has given a reason for this severe trial and test of Sayyidna Ya` qub (علیہ السلام) as it appears in some narrations. It is said that one day Sayyidna Yaqub (علیہ السلام) was doing his Tahajjud prayers and Sayyidna Yusuf (علیہ السلام) was sleeping before him. All of a sudden a sound of snoring by Sayyidna Yusuf (علیہ السلام) caused his attention to be diverted to him. This happened twice, and thrice. Then, Allah Ta’ ala said to His angels: Look, this is My friend, and My favoured servant, see how he, in the middle of his address and approach to Me, turns his attention to someone other than Me. By My Honour and Power, I shall take these two eyes of his out, the eyes with which he has turned his attention to someone other than Me, and the one to whom he has turned his attention, I shall separate from him for a long time.
How About Looking at Someone During Salah?
Therefore, in a Hadith of Al-Bukhari narrated by Sayyidah ` A'ishah ؓ ، it appears that she asked the Holy Prophet ﷺ ` How is it to look elsewhere during Salah?' In reply, he said: ` Through it, the shaitan snatches the Salah of a servant of Allah away from him.' May Allah sublhanahu wa Ta’ ala keep us protected.