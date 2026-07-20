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Saba
26
34:26
قل يجمع بيننا ربنا ثم يفتح بيننا بالحق وهو الفتاح العليم ٢٦
قُلْ يَجْمَعُ بَيْنَنَا رَبُّنَا ثُمَّ يَفْتَحُ بَيْنَنَا بِٱلْحَقِّ وَهُوَ ٱلْفَتَّاحُ ٱلْعَلِيمُ ٢٦
قُلۡ
يَجۡمَعُ
بَيۡنَنَا
رَبُّنَا
ثُمَّ
يَفۡتَحُ
بَيۡنَنَا
بِٱلۡحَقِّ
وَهُوَ
ٱلۡفَتَّاحُ
ٱلۡعَلِيمُ
٢٦
Dize-lhes (ainda): Nosso Senhor nos congregará e logo decidirá o assunto entre nós com eqüidade, porque é o Árbitropor excelência, o Sapientíssimo.
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J Yousef
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há 8 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 34:26, 48:1
Postado em
The 99 Names of Allah
Al-Fattah comes from the 3-letter root f-t-h (ف-ت-ح). Some words are known by their opposites, and the opposite of fatḥ is for something to be closed. God Al-Fattah opens the things that are closed. Those things that seem impossible, those things that you cannot understand how they even work. A door has to be closed in order for someone to open it. The second related meaning is to understand that God is Al-Fattah when you embark on something new ...
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