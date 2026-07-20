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Luqman
34
31:34
ان الله عنده علم الساعة وينزل الغيث ويعلم ما في الارحام وما تدري نفس ماذا تكسب غدا وما تدري نفس باي ارض تموت ان الله عليم خبير ٣٤
إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ عِندَهُۥ عِلْمُ ٱلسَّاعَةِ وَيُنَزِّلُ ٱلْغَيْثَ وَيَعْلَمُ مَا فِى ٱلْأَرْحَامِ ۖ وَمَا تَدْرِى نَفْسٌۭ مَّاذَا تَكْسِبُ غَدًۭا ۖ وَمَا تَدْرِى نَفْسٌۢ بِأَىِّ أَرْضٍۢ تَمُوتُ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ عَلِيمٌ خَبِيرٌۢ ٣٤
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
عِندَهُۥ
عِلۡمُ
ٱلسَّاعَةِ
وَيُنَزِّلُ
ٱلۡغَيۡثَ
وَيَعۡلَمُ
مَا
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡحَامِۖ
وَمَا
تَدۡرِي
نَفۡسٞ
مَّاذَا
تَكۡسِبُ
غَدٗاۖ
وَمَا
تَدۡرِي
نَفۡسُۢ
بِأَيِّ
أَرۡضٖ
تَمُوتُۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
عَلِيمٌ
خَبِيرُۢ
٣٤
Em verdade, Deus possui o conhecimento da Hora, faz descer a chuva e conhece o que encerram os ventres maternos. Nenhum ser saber o que ganhará amanhã, tampouco nenhum ser saberá em que terra morrerá, porque (só) Deus é Sapiente, Inteiradíssimo!
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As reflexões não representam a opinião do Quran.com e não devem ser tiradas do contexto
Hassan Idi NTIRWAZA
Seguir
há 9 semanas
·
Referência
Ayah 31:34
The post he never knew would be his last...
I was scrolling through Instagram when I came across a post about the attack that happened in San Diego, United States.
An Islamic center in San Diego was attacked by young men, and among the victims was a security guard named Amin Abdullah. May Allah’s mercy be upon him.
What touched me the most and inspired me to write this reflection was his final message, his very last post on Facebook. This is e...
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22
12
Ahmed Amin
Seguir
há 24 semanas
·
Referência
Ayah 31:34
Bismillah
Reading this ayat in surah luqman
"No soul knows what it will earn for tomorrow, and no soul knows in what land it will die. Surely Allah is All-Knowing, All-Aware."
In the Quran, Allah refers to our actions/deeds as "what our hand has earned." Reading through the above-mentioned verse woke something in me; it disrupted my sense of security of being a good Muslim.
For instance, Alhamdulillah, Allah has granted us the door of doing...
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20
0
Kainat Wazeer
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há 50 semanas
·
Referência
Ayah 31:34
I always heard that death has no age limit — when it's your time, your soul will be taken, leaving everything behind. I had never witnessed the death of someone young, and I never imagined that the first one I’d witness would be my own sister.
My dearest elder sister, Noor ul Huda, passed away at the young age of 32 — beautiful, kind, and soft-hearted — on 16th July, the same date as my mother’s passing. May Allah forgive them both and grant them...
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20
12
Rayaan Shafi
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há 51 semanas
·
Referência
Ayah 31:34
I reflected on this verse in my last reflection (pointing out the symbolic connection between the Hour and our own death), but here I want to share something else that struck me about a specific part of the verse, where Allah says:
وَمَا تَدْرِى نَفْسٌۢ بِأَىِّ أَرْضٍ تَمُوتُ
'... And no soul knows in what land it will die.' (31:34)
Here Allah could have said, 'And no soul knows when it will die,' which would have sounded more natural and ...
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22
14
Rayaan Shafi
Seguir
há 51 semanas
·
Referência
Ayah 31:34, 63:11
There are some people today who propose intelligent sounding arguments about how the world (or the human race) might come to an end. And they assume to be very knowledgeable or even experts on a certain field, such as science, politics, history, and so on.
And these so-called experts sell books and make videos to present their own visions of the most probable doomsday scenarios, which can sound pretty convincing, because they discuss the most t...
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26
6
S Rahman
Seguir
há 2 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 31:34
The knowledge of the Hour, rain, and what is in the wombs all highlight our lack of knowledge or control that surrounds different aspects of life. This is followed by the statement, 'No soul knows what it will earn for tomorrow, and no soul knows in what land it will die.' These examples could be a reminder for us that life is full of unknowns: our sustenance, future, and even the place and time of our death.
Instead of letting this uncertainty...
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8
2
Razia Zahra
Seguir
há 5 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 31:34
Life is not guaranteed. Death can approach us at anytime, but it's time is unknown to us and only Allah has knowledge of this. We generally view that the elderly will die soon, but of course the recent pandemic has been an example that death can come to the young and to the healthy. Many who were healthy returned back to their Lord before the ones who were sick.
This ayah, should keep a person on 'track' if he were to know when he will die, he...
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13
7
Raef
Seguir
há 8 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 31:34, 41:47
Ive always been really interested in string theory and attempting to understand multiple dimensions. We are 3 dimensional creatures so understanding that is easy : there’s length, width, and depth to everything around us.
The 4th dimension can be tricky to understand : it’s basically something that is 3D moving thru time. So if you were to imageine yourself NOW, yourself 10minutes ago, 2 hours from now, 15 years from now etc…all those instanc...
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9
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