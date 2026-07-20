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As-Sajdah
8
32:8
ثم جعل نسله من سلالة من ماء مهين ٨
ثُمَّ جَعَلَ نَسْلَهُۥ مِن سُلَـٰلَةٍۢ مِّن مَّآءٍۢ مَّهِينٍۢ ٨
ثُمَّ
جَعَلَ
نَسۡلَهُۥ
مِن
سُلَٰلَةٖ
مِّن
مَّآءٖ
مَّهِينٖ
٨
Então, formou-lhe uma prole da essência de sêmen sutil.
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As reflexões não representam a opinião do Quran.com e não devem ser tiradas do contexto
hana abdulsalam
Seguir
há 7 semanas
·
Referência
Ayah 32:7-9
The fact that Allah (Subhanahu wa Ta'ala) created us from clay, and that to it we shall return, is among the beauties of His words. He enabled generations to come into existence from nothing more than a sticky liquid and an egg, both invisible to the naked eye. From a small clot of blood, this intricate and complex creation was formed.
Yet science calls it a mere coincidence.
Do you truly believe that a mouth that chews, a stomach that digests,...
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15
2
Rayaan Shafi
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há 49 semanas
·
Referência
Ayah 32:8-9, 14:7, 93:6-11
When you're feeling sad, maybe because other people are not understanding you, you might automatically start remembering someone who has been very understanding and compassionate with you, especially in a difficult time. And that person will stay close to your heart forever.
But here in Surah Ad-Dhuha, we and the Messenger of Allah (AS) are being told who it is that we should remember the most: it is Allah SWT, the One who is closer to us than ...
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30
11
Nadrah
Seguir
há 5 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 32:8-9
Allah said in these verses that He made us from nothing and perfected us by giving us life (roh). Indeed, Allah is the Most Almighty.
Our creation is far from perfect. Even humans may have ‘corrected’ his so-called piece of art, there will always be flaw, malfunction and error. But, Allah had created everything that is well suited for His servants. He gave us eyes to see, an ear to listen and intellect for us to think. If we did not use it to t...
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2
0
Maha Ezzeddine
Seguir
há 7 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 6:59, 32:7-8
Postado em
Muslim American Society
#masramadan2019
The way this verse in Surah As-Sajda is worded is striking.
Who has perfected everything He created. A human being talking would follow this phrase with a description of the highlights and finest points of the object in question. For example, the human mind, the hearing, sight, and so on.
But instead, in these verses, the fine points come later.
Allah swt starts to describe the perfection of creation with something that is in...
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6
1
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