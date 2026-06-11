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6
92:6
وصدق بالحسنى ٦
وَصَدَّقَ بِٱلْحُسْنَىٰ ٦
وَصَدَّقَ
بِٱلۡحُسۡنَىٰ
٦
E crê no melhor,
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Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid não está disponível para o verso atual.
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran