فَمَن يُؤْمِن بِرَبِّهِ فَلَا يَخَافُ بَخْسًا وَلَا رَهَقًا (...so if one believes in his Lord, he will have no fear of either any curtailment [ in his reward ] or any excess [ in his punishment ]...72:13). The ward bakhs, with ba' carrying fatha ] and kha' carrying sukun, means 'to reduce the right' and the word rahaq means 'disgrace'. In other words, anyone who believes in Allah need fear neither curtailment in the reward of his good deeds, nor disgrace by excess in his punishment in the Hereafter.