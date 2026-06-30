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Al-Fatihah
5
1:5
اياك نعبد واياك نستعين ٥
إِيَّاكَ نَعْبُدُ وَإِيَّاكَ نَسْتَعِينُ ٥
إِيَّاكَ
نَعۡبُدُ
وَإِيَّاكَ
نَسۡتَعِينُ
٥
Só a Ti adoramos e só de Ti imploramos ajuda!
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As reflexões não representam a opinião do Quran.com e não devem ser tiradas do contexto
Arshi Binte Sarfaraz
Seguir
há 2 semanas
·
Referência
Ayah 1:5
بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم
Recently i watched a documentary on Brain as it is always a fascinating subject for me as well as a part of my study. I was amazed how this 1.5kg approx organ in our body is not just extremely significant part of us but it defines who we are "the self". How this mysterious organ perform complex operations so brilliantly with such a fine design that make us different from other creatures. The different parts of our brain c...
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23
11
Kaitlyn Elabdelaoui
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há 12 semanas
·
Referência
Ayah 1:5
When you say: “You alone we worship, and You alone we ask for help,” what attachments, fears, or unhealthy dependencies might Allah be inviting you to gently loosen your grip on?
Over time, I have gotten significantly better at not worrying about the approval or disapproval of others. It used to be something that ruled my life. All I ever cared for was the validation from others. Now that I have been guided to Islam, the approval and validatio...
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11
2
Jasmina Ahmed
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há 16 semanas
·
Referência
Ayah 1:5
Reflecting on إِيَّاكَ نَعْبُدُ often makes me question the sincerity of my own heart. It is easy to say that we worship Allah alone but sometimes our desires take a place we don’t realise they have taken. We convince ourselves that the things we long for are for the sake of Allah but when they do not come to us, our hearts become restless and disappointed. In those moments, this verse gently confronts me with an uncomfortable truth: was my heart...
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6
0
Jasmina Ahmed
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há 16 semanas
·
Referência
Ayah 1:5
This verse reminds me what true reliance on Allah really means. It is the complete surrender of the heart, recognising that no matter how much effort I put into something, success will never come without His help. I can plan, strive and try my best but the outcome is always in His hands. Looking back at my life, there have been moments when I begged Allah for things that felt completely impossible, situations where I couldn’t see a way forward. Y...
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8
0
Jia 2233
Seguir
há 20 semanas
·
Referência
Ayah 3:173-175, 65:3, 1:5, 21:62-70, 25:58, 37:143-144, 73:9
When the people of Ibrahim A.S saw the condition of their idols, they asked each other to burn him to avenge for and help the idols. Those idols became their liability that they had to help them, underscoring the fact that they cause no benefit or harm on their own. Whereas a believer in His worship asks Allah to help, in our lives and livelihood, for our dreams and aspirations, for our health and hope, in this world and the next.
Allah Ta'ala ...
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4
0
Hassan Idi NTIRWAZA
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há 31 semanas
·
Referência
Surah 1 e Ayah 2:2, 1:5
Among the things that troubled me was praying while being distracted. When I prayed, all my movements matched exactly those of a person in prayer, but my thoughts were not truly in the prayer. So I began to think about how I should improve my prayers and be more focused.
I started by wanting to understand the meaning of the words spoken in the prayer. I learned them all, and each time I recited them I concentrated even more, because not only was...
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18
5
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
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há 40 semanas
·
Referência
Ayah 57:16, 1:5
Bismillah
I awoke from my slumber, and the world no longer felt the same. Life’s hours appeared fragile, fleeting, whispering of an end I had ignored. In that awakening, thought rushed in: Why am I here? What is my end? Reflection sharpened my sight, and with insight I saw what I had been blind to — that there is nothing safer, nothing sweeter, than returning to Allah.
So I made my resolve, and I bound my will to Him. I walked carefully, for ...
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20
14
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
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há 44 semanas
·
Referência
Ayah 1:5
Bismillah
We all have ups and downs in faith. Some days worship feels natural, the heart feels soft, and remembering Allah is easy. Other days, the weight of distractions, laziness, or worries makes it harder to stay connected. When I recite 'You alone we worship, and You alone we ask for help,' it reminds me that this struggle is part of being human — and that I’m not expected to do it alone.
This verse tells me that even worship itself is no...
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24
8
Huntingdon Muslims Community Quran Reflect
Seguir
ano passado
·
Referência
Ayah 1:5
Bismillah. This is a Community Reflection account that we have set up to capture and record some of our tadabbur on the Quran in our quaint English town of Huntingdon.
We have had an introduction to the
#5lenses
for reflecting and for the last few weeks looking at Surah Al-fatihah. We break up into groups of 3-8 people and try to engage in some tadabbur.
The first reflection to start with is how the Quran brings people together. Here we were...
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7
3
Salihu Abba
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ano passado
·
Referência
Ayah 45:23, 1:5
Reflecting on Quran 1:5 'You ˹alone˺ we worship, and You ˹alone˺ we ask for help.' I asked myself: How sincere am I in this attestation?
At that moment, I felt its weight. Though I affirm in theory that Allah alone is worthy of worship, I still find myself following my desires—making Quran 45:23 speak directly to me. Realizing this, I stepped back and prayed: O Allah, I wish to worship none but You alone. You alone I ask for help.
That was when...
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12
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