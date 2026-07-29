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Al-Baqarah
78
2:78
ومنهم اميون لا يعلمون الكتاب الا اماني وان هم الا يظنون ٧٨
وَمِنْهُمْ أُمِّيُّونَ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ إِلَّآ أَمَانِىَّ وَإِنْ هُمْ إِلَّا يَظُنُّونَ ٧٨
وَمِنۡهُمۡ
أُمِّيُّونَ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
إِلَّآ
أَمَانِيَّ
وَإِنۡ
هُمۡ
إِلَّا
يَظُنُّونَ
٧٨
Entre eles há iletrados que não compreendem o Livro, a não ser segundo os seus desejos, e não fazem mais do queconjecturar.
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ekaterina myachina
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há 11 semanas
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Referência
Ayah 2:78-79
Inherited Words
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:78–79) through the Hadith
After speaking about those who concealed what they knew,
the Qur’an turns toward another condition of the heart:
﴿وَمِنْهُمْ أُمِّيُّونَ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ الْكِتَابَ إِلَّا أَمَانِيَّ وَإِنْ هُمْ إِلَّا يَظُنُّونَ﴾
“And among them are unlearned ones who do not know the Scripture except through assumptions and wishful notions, and they do nothing but speculate.” -2:78.
Classical t...
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