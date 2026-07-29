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Al-Baqarah
31
2:31
وعلم ادم الاسماء كلها ثم عرضهم على الملايكة فقال انبيوني باسماء هاولاء ان كنتم صادقين ٣١
وَعَلَّمَ ءَادَمَ ٱلْأَسْمَآءَ كُلَّهَا ثُمَّ عَرَضَهُمْ عَلَى ٱلْمَلَـٰٓئِكَةِ فَقَالَ أَنۢبِـُٔونِى بِأَسْمَآءِ هَـٰٓؤُلَآءِ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـٰدِقِينَ ٣١
وَعَلَّمَ
ءَادَمَ
ٱلۡأَسۡمَآءَ
كُلَّهَا
ثُمَّ
عَرَضَهُمۡ
عَلَى
ٱلۡمَلَٰٓئِكَةِ
فَقَالَ
أَنۢبِـُٔونِي
بِأَسۡمَآءِ
هَٰٓؤُلَآءِ
إِن
كُنتُمۡ
صَٰدِقِينَ
٣١
Ele ensinou a Adão todos os nomes e depois apresentou-os aos anjos e lhes falou: Nomeai-os para Mim e estiverdescertos.
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As reflexões não representam a opinião do Quran.com e não devem ser tiradas do contexto
ekaterina myachina
Seguir
há 14 semanas
·
Referência
Ayah 2:31-33
What You Were Given
Reading Al-Baqara (2:31-33) through the Hadith
After the human being is introduced — with all the tension that comes with it — the Qur’an does not move immediately to action.
It turns instead to something less visible, but just as defining:
what was placed within.
وَعَلَّمَ آدَمَ الْأَسْمَاءَ كُلَّهَا ثُمَّ عَرَضَهُمْ عَلَى الْمَلَائِكَةِ فَقَالَ أَنبِئُونِي بِأَسْمَاءِ هَٰؤُلَاءِ إِن كُنتُمْ صَادِقِينَ
“And He taught Adam...
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8
0
Rahmah Salako
Seguir
há 28 semanas
·
Referência
Ayah 2:31-34
Knowledge is never neutral.
It always bears fruit, the question is what kind.
Will knowledge lead us to obedience or arrogance?
To submission or resistance?
To humility or pride?
The angels responded to knowledge with submission.
Iblis responded with knowledge mixed with ego.
The difference was not what they knew
but what their hearts did with it.
Allah teaches us a powerful truth:
Above everyone who possesses knowledge is the All-Knowing.
...
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23
0
R. Ebied
Seguir
há 2 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 2:29-37
These verses spell out God's love for us. He created the earth, the seven heavens, brought forth our father Adam as a dignified human being, gifting him with knowledge, asked the angels to prostrate before him, told him to enjoy all of the blessings in heaven with his spouse except one tree, and when Satan deceived them , Allah taught Adam how to repent - He did not leave him alone or not forgive him.
To God belongs the greater example, just a...
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12
3
Faiza Khan
Seguir
há 2 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 2:30-32
We should keep reminding ourselves of our belief in ALLAH that He is pure and perfect (from any kind of impurity and imperfection), everything about Him is perfect.. therefore our decree, that is written by Him, is also perfect that encompasses everything that is beneficial for us in both duniya and aakhirah. We are the ones who may not fully comprehend His wisdom and plans, but our task is simply to place our trust in Him wholeheartedly and surr...
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5
2
tareq abed
Seguir
há 8 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 2:30-34, 12:43-49
An amazing similarity. In the story of Adam, after asking the angels to name the things that he taught Adam, they admitting to not knowing. So upon Adam proving his superiority in knowledge, Allah asked the angels to prostrate to him. Also in the story of Yousef, after the king asked the interpreters to explain his dream, they were unable to do so, so once Yousef was able to do so after their inability, it resulted in his elevation in status as i...
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7
2
tareq abed
Seguir
há 8 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 2:30-33, 2:34-27
When reading this short passage we see the angels , whom Allah speaks to directly and are able to witness the world which is currently unseen to us , were not able to see the wisdom of Adams creation and inheritance of the earth when their assessment, which proved correct , is that his offsprings will cause corruption on earth and spill blood. Allah made it clear there is a greater wisdom in his creation than meets the eye that only the All knowi...
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