Entrar
Entrar
Entrar
Selecione o idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
26
2:26
۞ ان الله لا يستحيي ان يضرب مثلا ما بعوضة فما فوقها فاما الذين امنوا فيعلمون انه الحق من ربهم واما الذين كفروا فيقولون ماذا اراد الله بهاذا مثلا يضل به كثيرا ويهدي به كثيرا وما يضل به الا الفاسقين ٢٦
۞ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ لَا يَسْتَحْىِۦٓ أَن يَضْرِبَ مَثَلًۭا مَّا بَعُوضَةًۭ فَمَا فَوْقَهَا ۚ فَأَمَّا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ فَيَعْلَمُونَ أَنَّهُ ٱلْحَقُّ مِن رَّبِّهِمْ ۖ وَأَمَّا ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ فَيَقُولُونَ مَاذَآ أَرَادَ ٱللَّهُ بِهَـٰذَا مَثَلًۭا ۘ يُضِلُّ بِهِۦ كَثِيرًۭا وَيَهْدِى بِهِۦ كَثِيرًۭا ۚ وَمَا يُضِلُّ بِهِۦٓ إِلَّا ٱلْفَـٰسِقِينَ ٢٦
۞ إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
لَا
يَسۡتَحۡيِۦٓ
أَن
يَضۡرِبَ
مَثَلٗا
مَّا
بَعُوضَةٗ
فَمَا
فَوۡقَهَاۚ
فَأَمَّا
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
فَيَعۡلَمُونَ
أَنَّهُ
ٱلۡحَقُّ
مِن
رَّبِّهِمۡۖ
وَأَمَّا
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
فَيَقُولُونَ
مَاذَآ
أَرَادَ
ٱللَّهُ
بِهَٰذَا
مَثَلٗاۘ
يُضِلُّ
بِهِۦ
كَثِيرٗا
وَيَهۡدِي
بِهِۦ
كَثِيرٗاۚ
وَمَا
يُضِلُّ
بِهِۦٓ
إِلَّا
ٱلۡفَٰسِقِينَ
٢٦
Deus não Se furta em exemplificar com um insignificante mosquito ou com algo maior ou menor do que ele. E os fiéissabem que esta é a verdade emanada de seu Senhor. Quanto aos incrédulos, asseveram: Que quererá significar Deus com talexemplo? Com isso desvia muitos e encaminha muitos outros. Mas, com isso, só desvia os depravados.
Tafsirs
Camadas
Lições
Reflexões
Respostas
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Refletir
As reflexões não representam a opinião do Quran.com e não devem ser tiradas do contexto
Salihu Abba
Seguir
há 2 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 17:44, 2:26, 2:164, 34:10, 55:29
An analogy to appreciate and Comprehend the Glorification and Praises of All creation Toward Allah other than Mankind !
When you deeply reflect upon the Quran, many profound realities are unveiled—truths that may seem obvious once discovered, yet remain hidden to those who do not engage with it. One recurring theme in the Quran is the use of examples and analogies. These are powerful tools for bridging the gap between different levels of underst...
Ver mais
25
5
Lulu Fakhriyah
Seguir
há 2 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 2:26
This verse reminds me to 55:2. I am a teacher and I always use Ar-Rahman as a stepping stone to understand how incredible Allah is as 'a teacher'. Every single word He uses to persuade and to challenge human beings to think is overwhelmingly impressive. Looking at 2:26, to me it shows how amazing He is as a teacher. In the Quran, I find Allah always presents parables that are familiar, we can simply find it in our everyday life, that are easy to ...
Ver mais
17
9
A Siddiqui
Seguir
há 4 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 2:26
Oh Allah, had it not been for your Mercy and Guidance, my entire life would been spent like the people in the 2nd group mentioned in this ayah. I would have remained confused and misguided, always questioning every little matter.
Thank you, Allah, for giving us a world full of signs and guiding us to recognize the Truth.
Whether it is an ayah in the Quran or an ayah in the Universe, whether it is a mountain, the moon, a mosquito, or a mysterio...
Ver mais
47
11
Mariam Awais
Seguir
há 5 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 22:73, 2:26
Initially when I entered the fold of Islam years back by the grace of Allaah ;as and when I started reading different translations of Qur'an , I remember the first of the examples I came across was that of a fly mentioned in aayah 73 of Surah Al Hajj .. So I used to initiate these discussions with family to begin with ; giving this profound example ; every time amazed at the fact that Allaah used the example of something as small as a mosquito ...
Ver mais
9
1
ekaterina myachina
Seguir
há 14 semanas
·
Referência
Ayah 2:25-27
A Promise, A Test, A Consequence
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:25-27) through the Hadith
There is a quiet sequence in these ayahs.
You are first shown where you are being led… (2:25 - a promise)
then how people respond along the way… (2:26 - a test)
and finally what that response becomes over time. (2:27 - a consequence)
It begins by opening something ahead of you — not fear this time, but promise:
وَبَشِّرِ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا وَعَمِلُوا الصَّالِحَ...
Ver mais
4
0
Explore a Comunidade de Reflexão
Anterior Ayah
Próxima Aia