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Al-Baqarah
1
2:1
الم ١
الٓمٓ ١
الٓمٓ
١
Alef, Lam, Mim.
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As reflexões não representam a opinião do Quran.com e não devem ser tiradas do contexto
Anna Fall
Seguir
há 19 semanas
·
Referência
Ayah 2:1
This is an orientation that Allah is giving us and pretty much it's a start to let us know that we know nothing and we should always approach the Quran as beggers and slaves and not customers ready to "review" or "critique" the Quran. The Wisdom of the Quran is too immense and these letters should let us know that we don't know much and Allah is the ultimate teacher. These letters are mysterious and nobody has been able to figure out its meaning...
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9
0
Sherene Mansor
Seguir
há 3 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 2:1
ا ل م
What if someone who cannot read nor write uttered random letters of the alphabets like A, L and M or X?
Picture this scene 1400 years ago, 7th century Makkah in a society full of poets and lyricists weaving their words like magic.
It is pretty difficult for us to imagine such a situation since we live in a time of modernity where being literate is a given.
Allah the Almighty chose 3 alphabets to start a surah that is filled with history an...
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9
0
Syed Hassan
Seguir
há 5 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 2:1
Reflections on 2:1
Alif Lam Mim - If we are to take Surat al-Fatihah as a preabmle to the entire Qur`an, then the Quran begins with Surat al-Baqarah, and Surat al-Baqarah begins with the disjointed letters: Alif Lam Mim. A quick summary of some powerful reflections from this reality:
1. We must first come to the Quran with intellectual humility - there is no one on the face of the earth who can say with certainty what is the true, intended mean...
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17
3
Shoira Ibodullaeva
Seguir
há 5 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 2:1
For the last two more days here in Uzbekistan, schools are again being shut down due to the pandemic. If you were here some weeks ago, everything was as normal as it was before. Sadly, Ramadan is near and we might not be able to attend the masjids again. Now I realize why the Salaf used to pray asking God 'Oh Allah, allow us to reach Ramadan'.
As for 'الم' , they are so precious for me. During the first two weeks of Ramadan, I learnt how t...
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6
8
Mohammed Kibriya
Seguir
há 5 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 2:1
Have you ever been in a conversation and someone says, Guess what...........and you are very curious to know. Now imagine same person says, Never Mind lol. You get furious sometimes right ?
Lets be real, we all want to know what is ahead of us, our trials, tests and even the unknown reality of our future. What is amazing is that many scholars tried to decode these letters and come up with many meanings and understandings. One of the biggest le...
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37
6
Maha Ezzeddine
Seguir
há 7 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 2:1, 32:1
Postado em
Muslim American Society
#MASramadan2019
When I read these letters at the beginning of some surahs it gives me chills (when I'm paying proper attention).
There can be so much clarity and personalization in the Quran, and also so much mystery and wonder. I think we only scratch the surface of how the Quran interacts with our heart and mind, becomes part of the cellular makeup of our brain as we memorize its verses, affects our character and our soul, even these lett...
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16
0
Tareq Abed
Seguir
há 7 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 2:1, 38:1, 19:1, 20:1
Some say the letters in the beginning of some surah represent the root words in the Arabic language as some are one letter like و and some are 2 letters like كم and some are 3 letters like فعل and some came be 4 like دحرج . So these are letter forms used in this miracle, use them and bring something like it.
7
0
Razia Zahra
Seguir
há 3 semanas
·
Referência
Ayah 2:1-5
In the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful,
After Suratul Fatiha where we are encouraged to ask Allah for Guidance, one then comes to the second chapter ‘Suratul Baqara’. The preliminary verses describes who is a believer.
I always stop at these verses again and again because I think do I have all these qualities? and if I don’t then I must work for them! This is always the reflection I attain from reading them. However an...
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23
6
Alexander Castillo
Seguir
há 9 semanas
·
Referência
Ayah 2:1-2
So today i saw my cousin and he is Christian and we were talking about religion and he was talking about how he was really struggling with life and faith
And I said to him, “Cousin, I was in a situation like you, but then I read the Quran, and it helped me. i think it would help you." so i handed him my copy of the Quran and he said, "Thank you," and we went along our day and then when day started turning to night, I said, “do you want to read th...
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16
3
ekaterina myachina
Seguir
há 10 semanas
·
Referência
Ayah 2:1-4
Not everyone reads the same Book
Reading Al-Baqarah through the Hadith that explain it
الم ﴿١﴾ ذَٰلِكَ الْكِتَابُ لَا رَيْبَ فِيهِ هُدًى لِّلْمُتَّقِينَ ﴿٢
“Alif, Lam, Meem.
This is the Book about which there is no doubt—a guidance for those conscious of Allah.” (2:1–2)
By the time these verses were revealed in Medina,
the Qur’an had already become part of daily life.
It was being recited daily— in prayer, in gatherings, in teaching.
Peopl...
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