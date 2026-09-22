The answer to this problem is given in the next verse: كُلُّ نَفْسٍ ذَائِقَةُ الْمَوْتِ (Every person has to taste death - 29:57) that is, no one has any escape from death anywhere in any situation. Therefore, it should not be the trait of a Muslim to be afraid of death, because despite all possible defenses one may arrange for himself, death will overcome him. And it is also part of a believer's faith that death cannot come before the time Allah has determined. Therefore, fear of death should not be an impediment in one's decision about his staying at a certain place or leaving it. If death comes during the course of following a command from Allah Ta’ ala, it would bring eternal blessings and comforts, which one will get in the Hereafter, as stated in the next two verses: