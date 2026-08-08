After having concluded the argument concerning Books revealed by Allah Ta` ala against deniers, it was said in the third verse (92): وَهَـٰذَا كِتَابٌ أَنزَلْنَاهُ مُبَارَكٌ مُّصَدِّقُ الَّذِي بَيْنَ يَدَيْهِ وَلِتُنذِرَ أُمَّ الْقُرَىٰ وَمَنْ حَوْلَهَا (And this is a blessed Book We have sent down confirming what has been before it, so that you may warn the town which is the mother of all towns, and those around it), that is, as it is that they too accept that the Torah was sent down by Allah Ta` ala, so it is that We have sent down this Qur'an too, and sufficient for them is the proof of its veracity that the Qur'an confirms what has been revealed in the Torah and the Injil. And that it was revealed after the Torah and Injil is because these two Books were sent for the Bani Isra'il while for their other branch of Bani Isma'il, known as Arabs living in Umm al-Qura, that is, Makkah and its environs, there has been no prophet or book of guidance until that time. Now this Qur'an has been sent for them particularly, and for the whole world generally. Makkah al-Mu'azzamah has been called Umm al-Qura by the Holy Qur'an. It means the root and foundation of all towns and habitations. The reason is that, according to historical nar-ratives, the land mass of the earth first began appearing from here. In addition to that, this is the Qiblah, and the central attraction of all acts of ` Ibadah for the whole world. (Mazhari) Said with: أُمَّ الْقُرَىٰ (Umm al-Qura) is: وَمَنْ حَوْلَهَا (and those around it). It means all environs of Makkah, which includes the whole world East, West, North and South of Makkah.
Towards the end of the verse, it was said: وَالَّذِينَ يُؤْمِنُونَ بِالْآخِرَةِ يُؤْمِنُونَ بِهِ ۖ وَهُمْ عَلَىٰ صَلَاتِهِمْ يُحَافِظُونَ. It means: Those who believe in the 'Akhirah (Hereafter) also believe in the Qur'an and are particularly careful about their prayers (Salah). This carries an admonition for the Jews and disbelievers against their common ailment whereby they would, with typical lack of concern, accept what they liked and reject what they did not, opening a front against it. This is an effect of that ailment - that they do not believe in 'Akhirah. Anyone who believes in 'Akhirah and in a Day of Judgment will definitely be moved by the fear of Allah which would help him or her reason it out, and once convinced, one would bypass constraints of ignorant customs and embrace what is the truth.
A little thought would reveal that the lack of concern for the 'Akhirah is the mother of all spiritual diseases. From here come Kufr and Shirk and sin and disobedience. If a believer in the 'Akhirah happens to have committed a mistake or sin, he does feel a pinch in his heart. Sooner or later, he repents and resolves to stay away from sin in the future. So, the fear of Allah 'and the concern for the 'Akhirah are, in all truth, channels which make human beings what they should be and which make them capable of staying away from crime and sin and disobedience by conscious choice. Therefore, no Surah (Chapter) of the Qur'an, perhaps no Ruku` (Section) either, is left without a reminder of this concern for the 'Akhirah:.
اَللَّھُمَّ اجعَل جُملَۃَ ھُمُومِنَا ھَمَّاً وَّاحِداً ھَمَّ الآخِرَۃِ
O Allah, make all our concerns a single concern - the concern for 'Akhirah.