Ash-Shams
4
91:4
والليل اذا يغشاها ٤
وَٱلَّيْلِ إِذَا يَغْشَىٰهَا ٤
وَٱلَّيۡلِ
إِذَا
يَغۡشَىٰهَا
٤
Pela noite, que o encobre.
العربية
Dr. Abdullah Muhammad Abu Bakr and Sheikh Nasir Khamis
Na kwa usiku unapoifinika ardhi ikawa giza.
