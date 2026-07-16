The story of the return and resetting of the Sun
Some early interpreters have, while following the first Tafsir, also said that soon after having missed the Salah of al-` Asr, Sayyidna Sulayman (علیہ السلام) prayed to Allah Ta’ ala, or requested the angels, that the Sun should be made to return. Accordingly, the Sun was returned and he was enabled to perform his appointed Salah. After that, the Sun set once again. These people take the pronoun in: رُدُّوهَا (rudduha: Bring it back to me - 38:33) as reverting to the Sun.
But, investigative commentators, for instance, ` Allamah ` Alusi and others have rejected this fictional approach, and have said that the pronoun in: رُدُّوهَا (rudduha: Bring them back to me) is reverting to 'horses' and not to the Sun - not because, refuge with Allah, making the Sun to return is not within the power and control of Allah Ta’ ala, but because this story does not stand proved from the Qur'an and Hadith. (Ruh-ul-Ma’ ani)
In the event one neglects the remembrance of Allah, some self-imposed penalty is in order as part of one's remorse
Anyway, this much does stand proved from the event that, should there come a time when one happens to have been neglectful of the remembrance of Allah, then, in order to punish one's aberrant self, depriving it of some lawful thing is permissible. This, in the terminology of the noble Sufis, is called: غیرت (ghayrah: sense of honor or shame). (Bayan-ul-Qur’ an)
Imposing such penalties on one's own self for the purpose of training it to do what is good is a prescription of self-reform - and this event seems to suggest its justification, in fact, recommendation. It has also been reported from the Holy Prophet ﷺ that, on a certain occasion, Sayyidna Abu Jahm ؓ presented to him the gift of a Syrian throw-over shawl having some sort of design embroidered or painted on it. He made his Salah covering himself with this shawl. Then, he came to Sayyidah ` A'ishah ؓ and said to her, "Return this shawl to Abu Jahm, because I happened to have cast a look at the design it had during the course of my Salah, and this design would have almost thrown me into some trial" (Ahkam-ul- Qur’ an with reference to al-Muwatta' of Imam Malik).
Similarly, there is an incident related to Sayyidna Abu Talhah ؓ . Once, while making Salah in his fruit-farm, he happened to have turned his attention to look at a bird, and as a result, his attention was diverted away from the Salah (a contravention of the essential etiquette of Salah being offered before Allah Ta’ ala). After that, he gave the whole farm as sadaqah (charity).
But one has to bear in mind that the penalty thought of for this purpose should be permissible by itself. Wasting away some property for no valid reason is not permissible. Therefore, no such action is correct as would result in the wastage of property. Among the Sufis, the famous Shibli (رح) had once burnt his clothes as part of this kind of self-imposed penalty. But, the more discerning among Sufis, such as Shaikh ` Abdul-Wahhab Sha` rani (رح) ، did not approve of that action of his as correct and sound. (Ruh-ul-Ma’ ani)
The ruler should personally keep watching over the functions of the state
The second line of conduct that emerges from this event is that the person responsible for the affairs of the state or its high officials (who share this responsibility with him) should personally keep watching over their subordinate departments in a way that they never sit relaxed after having passed on the trust to their deputies and assistants. This is the reason why Sayyidna Sulayman (علیہ السلام) who had a host of subordinates at his command, inspected the horses in person. This concern (to be personally vigilant against any malfunction of the state system) stands proved also from the examples set by the rightly guided caliphs of Islam, particularly from the practice of Sayyidna ` Umar ؓ .
At the time of one act of ` ibadah (worship), engaging in another is an error
The second line of conduct that stands proved from this event is that the time of an ` ibadah that is already bound with a certain hour should not be spent in getting busy with some other act of ` ibadah. It is obvious that the inspection of horses prepared for Jihad amounted to a significant act of worship in its own right. But, as this was not the time for this kind of ` ibadah, rather, was the time of the prescribed ` ibadah of Salah, therefore, Sayyidna Sulayman (علیہ السلام) counted this too as an error, for which he made amends. Hence, Muslim jurists say that the way it is not permissible to stay occupied with buying and selling activity after the اذان adhan (call for prayer) of Jumu'ah Salah, similarly, it is also not correct to stay occupied with some chore other than the preparation for the Jumu'ah Sarah, even if it happens to be the ` ibadah of reciting the Qur'an or making nafl salah.