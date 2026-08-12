While watching the proceedings of this event, that released prisoner recollected the message given by Sayyidna Yusuf (علیہ السلام) ، though after the passage of a long time in between. He stepped forward and said that he may be able to tell him the interpretation of this dream. At that time, by mentioning the spiritual excellence of Sayyidna Yusuf (علیہ السلام) his expertise in dream interpretation, and his detention in the prison despite his innocence, he submitted that he be allowed to meet him in the prison. The king arranged that for him. He came to Sayyidna. To de-scribe this entire episode, the Holy Qur'an has used only one word: فَأَرْسِلُونِ (fa arsil uni).
It means: Just send me (to Yusuf علیہ السلام). Things like the introduction of Sayyidna Yusuf (علیہ السلام) the official permission to see him and then the final arrival in the prison are parts of the event which can be understood contextually. Therefore, they were not described specifically, instead, the story was initiated as follows.