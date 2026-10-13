وَمَآ أَنَاْ عَلَيْكُمْ بِوَكِيلٍ (And I am not set over you as a guardian) This means, `I am not a guardian over you in order for you to become believers. I am only a warner to you and guidance belongs to Allah, the Exalted.' Concerning Allah's statement, وَاتَّبِعْ مَا يُوحَى إِلَيْكَ وَاصْبِرْ (And follow what has been revealed to you, and be patient) This means, `Adhere to that which Allah has revealed to you, and inspired you with, and be patient with the opposition that you meet from the people.' حَتَّى يَحْكُمَ اللَّهُ (until Allah gives judgment) This means, `Until Allah judges between you and them.' وَهُوَ خَيْرُ الْحَكِمِينَ (And He is the best of judges. ) This means that He is the best of those who pass judgment, due to His Justice and His wisdom.