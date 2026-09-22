The Victory of the Messengers and the Believers إِنَّا لَنَنصُرُ رُسُلَنَا وَالَّذِينَ ءَامَنُواْ فِى الْحَيَوةِ الدُّنْيَا (Verily, We will indeed make victorious Our Messengers and those who believe in this world's life). As-Suddi, "Allah never sends a Messenger to a people and they kill him or some of the believers who call them to the truth, then that generation passes away, but He then sends them someone who will support their call and will seek vengeance for their blood from those who did that to them in this world. So the Prophets and believers may be killed in this world, but their call will prevail in this world." Allah granted victory to His Prophet Muhammad ﷺ and his Companions over those who had opposed him, disbelieved in him and shown hostility towards him. He caused His Word and His religion to prevail over all other religions, commanded him to emigrate from his people to Al-Madinah, where He gave him supporters and helpers. Then He caused him to prevail over the idolators on the day of Badr, when He granted him victory over them and he humiliated them, killing their leaders and taking their elite prisoner, driving them before him in chains. Then he did them the favor of accepting ransom from them. Shortly after that, Allah enabled him to conquer Makkah, and he rejoiced in his return to his homeland, the sacred and holy land of Al-Haram. Through him, Allah saved it from its disbelief and Shirk. Then Allah enabled him to conquer the Yemen, and the entire Arabian Peninsula submitted to him, and the people entered the religion of Allah in crowds. Then Allah took him (in death), because of his high status and honor, and He established his Companions as his Khalifahs. They conveyed the religion of Allah from him, called mankind to Allah, they conquered many regions, countries and cities, and opened people's hearts, until the call of Muhammad ﷺ spread throughout the world, east and west. This religion will continue to prevail until the Hour begins. Allah says: إِنَّا لَنَنصُرُ رُسُلَنَا وَالَّذِينَ ءَامَنُواْ فِى الْحَيَوةِ الدُّنْيَا وَيَوْمَ يَقُومُ الاٌّشْهَدُ (Verily, We will indeed make victorious Our Messengers and those who believe in this world's life and on the Day when the witnesses will stand forth) meaning, on the Day of Resurrection the victory will be greater and more complete. Mujahid said, "The witnesses are the angels." يَوْمَ لاَ يَنفَعُ الظَّلِمِينَ مَعْذِرَتُهُمْ (The Day when their excuses will be of no profit to wrongdoers.) is referring to the same as; وَيَوْمَ يَقُومُ الاٌّشْهَدُ (...the Day when the witnesses will stand forth.) Others read it with that meaning; وَيَوْمَ يَقُومُ الاٌّشْهَدُيَوْمَ لاَ يَنفَعُ الظَّلِمِينَ (And the Day the witnesses will stand forth, is a Day when there will be no profit to wrongdoers.) and the wrongdoers are the idolators. مَعْذِرَتُهُمْ (their excuses) means, no excuse or ransom will be accepted from them. وَلَهُمُ الْلَّعْنَةُ (Theirs will be the curse,) means, they will be cast out far away from the mercy of Allah. وَلَهُمْ سُوءُ الدَّارِ (and theirs will be the evil abode.) means, the Hell-fire, as As-Suddi said, a terrible abode and dwellingplace. Indication that the Messenger and the Believers will prevail just as Musa and the Children of Israel prevailed وَلَقَدْ ءَاتَيْنَا مُوسَى الْهُدَى (And, indeed We gave Musa the guidance.) means, the guidance and light with which Allah sent him. وَأَوْرَثْنَا بَنِى إِسْرَءِيلَ الْكِتَبَ (and We caused the Children of Israel to inherit the Scripture.) means, `We caused them to prevail in the end and they inherited the land and accumulated wealth of Fir`awn, because of their patience in obeying Allah and following His Messenger Musa.' The Scripture which they inherited, the Tawrah, was هُدًى وَذِكْرَى لاٌّوْلِى الاٌّلْبَبِ (A guide and a reminder for men of understanding.) i.e. those of a sound and upright nature. فَاصْبِرْ (So be patient) means, `O Muhammad,' إِنَّ وَعْدَ اللَّهِ حَقٌّ (Verily, the promise of Allah is true,) means, `We have promised that your word will prevail and that the ultimate victory will be for you and those who follow you, and Allah does not break His promises. What We have told you is true and there is no doubt in it whatsoever.' وَاسْتَغْفِرْ لِذَنبِكَ (and ask forgiveness for your fault,) This encourages the Ummah to seek forgiveness. وَسَبِّحْ بِحَمْدِ رَبِّكَ بِالْعَشِىِّ (and glorify the praises of your Lord in the `Ashi) meaning, at the end of the day and the beginning of the night, وَالابْكَارِ (and in the Ibkar.) meaning, at the beginning of the day and the end of the night. إِنَّ الَّذِينَ يُجَدِلُونَ فِى ءَايَتِ اللَّهِ بِغَيْرِ سُلْطَنٍ أَتَهُمْ (Verily, those who dispute about the Ayat of Allah, without any authority having come to them,) means, they try to refute the truth with falsehood, and to refute sound evidence with dubious arguments, having no proof or evidence from Allah. إِن فِى صُدُورِهِمْ إِلاَّ كِبْرٌ مَّا هُم بِبَلِغِيهِ (there is nothing else in their breasts except pride. They will never have it.) means, they are too proud to follow the truth and submit to the one who has brought it. But their attempts to suppress the truth and elevate falsehood will fail; the truth will prevail and their words and aspirations will be defeated. فَاسْتَعِذْ بِاللَّهِ (So seek refuge in Allah. ) means, from being like these people, إِنَّهُ هُوَ السَّمِيعُ البَصِيرُ (Verily, it is He Who is the All-Hearer, the All-Seer.) or seek refuge with Him from being like these people who dispute about the Ayat of Allah without any authority having come to them.