Al-Qasas 28:2 تلك ايات الكتاب المبين ٢
Bladzijde 385 · Juz 20
تِلۡكَ
ءَايَٰتُ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبِ
ٱلۡمُبِينِ
٢
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Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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Which was revealed in Makkah
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