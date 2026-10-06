Chastising the Jinns and Humans after their Admission that Allah Sent Messengers to Them Allah will chastise the disbelieving Jinns and humans on the Day of Resurrection, when He asks them, while having better knowledge, if the Messengers delivered His Messages to them, يَمَعْشَرَ الْجِنِّ وَالإِنْسِ أَلَمْ يَأْتِكُمْ رُسُلٌ مِّنْكُمْ ("O you assembly of Jinn and humans! Did not there come to you Messengers from among you") We should note here that the Messengers are from among mankind only, not vice versa, as Mujahid, Ibn Jurayj and others from the Imams of Salaf and later generations have stated. The proof for this is that Allah said, إِنَّآ أَوْحَيْنَآ إِلَيْكَ كَمَآ أَوْحَيْنَآ إِلَى نُوحٍ وَالنَّبِيِّينَ مِن بَعْدِهِ (Verily, We have sent the revelation to you as We sent the revelation to Nuh and the Prophets after him.) 4:163, until, رُّسُلاً مُّبَشِّرِينَ وَمُنذِرِينَ لِئَلاَّ يَكُونَ لِلنَّاسِ عَلَى اللَّهِ حُجَّةٌ بَعْدَ الرُّسُلِ (Messengers as bearers of good news as well as of warning in order that mankind should have no plea against Allah after the (coming of) Messengers.) 4:165 Allah said, concerning the Prophet Ibrahim, وَجَعَلْنَا فِى ذُرِّيَّتِهِ النُّبُوَّةَ وَالْكِتَبَ (And We ordained among his offspring prophethood and the Book) 29: 27, thus sending the prophethood and the Book exclusively through the offspring of the Prophet Ibrahim. No one has claimed that there were Prophets from among the Jinns before the time of Ibrahim, but not after that. Allah said, وَمَآ أَرْسَلْنَا قَبْلَكَ مِنَ الْمُرْسَلِينَ إِلاَّ إِنَّهُمْ لَيَأْكُلُونَ الطَّعَامَ وَيَمْشُونَ فِى الاٌّسْوَاقِ (And We never sent before you any of the Messengers but verily, they ate food and walked in the markets.) 25:20, and, وَمَآ أَرْسَلْنَا مِن قَبْلِكَ إِلاَّ رِجَالاً نُّوحِى إِلَيْهِمْ مِّنْ أَهْلِ الْقُرَى (And We sent not before you any but men unto whom We revealed, from among the people of townships.) 12:109 Therefore, concerning prophethood, the Jinns follow mankind in this regard and this is why Allah said about them, وَإِذْ صَرَفْنَآ إِلَيْكَ نَفَراً مِّنَ الْجِنِّ يَسْتَمِعُونَ الْقُرْءَانَ فَلَمَّا حَضَرُوهُ قَالُواْ أَنصِتُواْ فَلَمَّا قُضِىَ وَلَّوْاْ إِلَى قَوْمِهِم مُّنذِرِينَ - قَالُواْ يقَوْمَنَآ إِنَّا سَمِعْنَا كِتَباً أُنزِلَ مِن بَعْدِ مُوسَى مُصَدِّقاً لِّمَا بَيْنَ يَدَيْهِ يَهْدِى إِلَى الْحَقِّ وَإِلَى طَرِيقٍ مُّسْتَقِيمٍ - يقَوْمَنَآ أَجِيبُواْ دَاعِىَ اللَّهِ وَءَامِنُواْ بِهِ يَغْفِرْ لَكُمْ مِّن ذُنُوبِكُمْ وَيُجِرْكُمْ مِّنْ عَذَابٍ أَلِيمٍ - وَمَن لاَّ يُجِبْ دَاعِىَ اللَّهِ فَلَيْسَ بِمُعْجِزٍ فِى الاٌّرْضَ وَلَيْسَ لَهُ مِن دُونِهِ أَوْلِيَآءُ أُوْلَئِكَ فِى ضَلَلٍ مُّبِينٍ (And (remember) when We sent towards you a group of the Jinn, listening to the Qur'an. When they stood in the presence thereof, they said: "Listen in silence!" And when it was finished, they returned to their people, as warners. They said: "O our people! Verily, we have heard a Book sent down after Musa, confirming what came before it, it guides to the truth and to the straight way. O our people! Respond to Allah's caller, and believe in him. He (Allah) will forgive you your sins, and will save you from a painful torment (i.e. Hell-fire). And whosoever does not respond to Allah's caller, he cannot escape on earth, and there will be no helpers for him besides Allah. Those are in manifest error.) 46:29-32 A Hadith collected by At-Tirmidhi stated that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ recited Surat Ar-Rahman, to these Jinns, in which Allah said, سَنَفْرُغُ لَكُمْ أَيُّهَا الثَّقَلاَنِ فَبِأَىِّ ءَالاءِ رَبِّكُمَا تُكَذِّبَانِ (We shall attend to you, O you two classes (Jinn and men)! Then which of the blessings of your Lord will you both (Jinn and men) deny) 55:31-32 Allah said in this honorable Ayah, يَمَعْشَرَ الْجِنِّ وَالإِنْسِ أَلَمْ يَأْتِكُمْ رُسُلٌ مِّنْكُمْ يَقُصُّونَ عَلَيْكُمْ آيَتِي وَيُنذِرُونَكُمْ لِقَآءَ يَوْمِكُمْ هَذَا قَالُواْ شَهِدْنَا عَلَى أَنْفُسِنَا (O you assembly of Jinn and humans! "Did not there come to you Messengers from amongst you, reciting unto you My verses and warning you of the meeting of this Day of yours" They will say: "We bear witness against ourselves.") meaning, we affirm that the Messengers ﷺ have conveyed Your Messages to us and warned us about the meeting with You, and that this Day will certainly occur. Allah said next, وَغَرَّتْهُمُ الْحَيَوةُ الدُّنْيَا (It was the life of this world that deceived them.) and they wasted their lives and brought destruction to themselves by rejecting the Messengers ﷺ and denying their miracles. This is because they were deceived by the beauty, adornment and lusts of this life. وَشَهِدُواْ عَلَى أَنفُسِهِمْ (And they will bear witness against themselves) on the Day of Resurrection, أَنَّهُمْ كَانُواْ كَفِرِينَ (that they were disbelievers...) in this worldly life, rejecting what the Messengers, may Allah's peace and blessings be on them, brought them.