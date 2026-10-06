Meaning of Badi` بَدِيعُ السَّمَوَتِ وَالاٌّرْضِ (He is the Badi` of the heavens and the earth) Meaning He originated, created, invented and brought them into existence without precedence, as Mujahid and As-Suddi said. This is why the word for innovation - Bid`ah - comes from it, because it is something that did not have a precedence. أَنَّى يَكُونُ لَهُ وَلَدٌ وَلَمْ تَكُنْ لَّهُ صَحِبَةٌ (How can He have children when He has no wife) for the child is the offspring of two compatible spouses. Allah does not have an equal, none of His creatures are similar to Him, for He alone created the entire creation. Allah said; وَقَالُواْ اتَّخَذَ الرَّحْمَنُ وَلَداً - لَقَدْ جِئْتُمْ شَيْئاً إِدّاً (And they say: "The Most Beneficent (Allah) has begotten a son." Indeed you have brought forth (said) a terrible evil thing.) 19:88-89, until, وَكُلُّهُمْ ءَاتِيهِ يَوْمَ الْقِيَمَةِ فَرْداً (And everyone of them will come to Him alone on the Day of Resurrection.)19:95. وَخَلَقَ كُلَّ شَىْءٍ وهُوَ بِكُلِّ شَىْءٍ عَلِيمٌ (He created all things and He is the All-Knower of everything.) He has created everything and He is All-Knower of all things. How can He have a wife from His creation who is suitable for His majesty, when there is none like Him How can He have a child then Verily, Allah is Glorified above having a son.