وَمَا هُمْ عَنْهَا بِغَائِبِينَ (and they will not [ be able to ] keep away from it...82:16) The inmates of Hell will never be able to get away from it, because the torment will be eternal, as the concluding verse of the Surah asserts: لَا تَمْلِكُ نَفْسٌ لِّنَفْسٍ شَيْئًا (A Day when no one [ with his own free will in the Plain of Gathering ] will have power to do anything for another! ). This does not negate intercession, because that will not happen with one's own free will, unless Allah grants permission to someone to intercede on someone's behalf, and then accepts the intercession. And all matters, on that Day, will belong to Allah (alone). [ 19] ' Allah knows best! Al-hamdulillah The Commentary on Surah Al-Infitar Ends here