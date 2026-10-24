In verse 127, it was said: فَكَذَّبُوهُ فَإِنَّهُمْ لَمُحْضَرُونَ : "Then they rejected him. Therefore, they will be arraigned." It mpa'ns that they will have to taste the consequence of having belied the true messengers of Allah (علیہم السلام) . It could also be referring to the punishment of the Hereafter as well as their sad end within this world. That the rulers of both the countries of Isra'il and Judah had to face destruction as a result of their having rejected Sayyidna Ilyas (علیہ السلام) has been mentioned earlier. The detailed account of this destruction is present in Tafsir Mazhari and in the Bible: Kings I, Chapter 22; Kings II; Chapter 1 and Chronicles II; Chapter 21.