وَإِذَا الرُّسُلُ أُقِّتَتْ (and when the messengers will be assembled at the appointed time, [ then all matters will be decided.] [ 77:11] ' The word uqqitat is derived from tauqit which primarily means 'appointment of time'. According to Zamakhshari, it signifies 'to arrive at an appointed time' [ as cited in Ruh ]. In this context, the second meaning appears to be more appropriate. The verse signifies that the appointed time for the Prophets and Messengers to assemble with their communities will arrive, so that all matters concerning them may be decided. The verses further describe the Day of Judgment as the great and horrible day and the Day of Decision. It shall be the day of destruction for the deniers and rejecters, thus: