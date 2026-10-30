Ayahs:
3
Openbaring plaats:
Mekka
Adapted from Tafsir Ibn Ashur
Themes and purpose:
This Meccan surah opens with a solemn oath by Time to affirm the universal truth that all humankind is in a state of loss. Its sole purpose is to define the essential conditions for eternal success and rescue from this loss: faith, righteous deeds and mutual encouragement to truth and patience.
Context of Revelation:
Era: Makkan according to the majority of commentators.
Context: The surah was revealed early in the Prophet’s mission to summarize the entire message in a concise, universal formula.
Chronology: It is counted as the 13th surah in the order of revelation, revealed after Sūrat al-Sharḥ and before al-ʿĀdiyāt.
Name and Ayah Count:
Name: The surah is known both as "Sūrat al-ʿAṣr" (The Time/Afternoon) and "Sūrat wa-l-ʿAṣr", based on the opening oath.
Virtue: The Companions used to recite this surah to each other before parting, recognizing its comprehensive summary of the entire faith.
Ayah Count: 3 ayahs (one of the shortest surahs).
Surah Overview: