وَأَعْطَىٰ قَلِيلًا وَأَكْدَىٰ (and gave a little, and stopped? ...53:34) The word akda is derived from kudyah which refers to a hard or stony piece of ground or clod that appears in the course of digging a well or a trench. As a result, the digger cannot dig any further. Thus the meaning of the verse is that at first he gave a little, then he stopped giving. In view of the incident narrated under the heading of "Background of Revelation", the meaning is quite clear. [ For the person in that incident paid a little amount and then stopped payment.] Apart from this meaning, Sayyidna Mujahid, Said Ibn Jubair, ` Ikrimah, Qatadah and others interpret this word to imply that a person spent a little in Allah's way, then stopped it; or at first he was somewhat inclined towards Allah's obedience, and he obeyed Him for a while, and then gave it up [ vide Ibn Kathir ].