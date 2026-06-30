Aanmelden
Aanmelden
Aanmelden
Taal selecteren
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Fatihah
7
1:7
صراط الذين انعمت عليهم غير المغضوب عليهم ولا الضالين ٧
صِرَٰطَ ٱلَّذِينَ أَنْعَمْتَ عَلَيْهِمْ غَيْرِ ٱلْمَغْضُوبِ عَلَيْهِمْ وَلَا ٱلضَّآلِّينَ ٧
صِرَٰطَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
أَنۡعَمۡتَ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
غَيۡرِ
ٱلۡمَغۡضُوبِ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
وَلَا
ٱلضَّآلِّينَ
٧
Het Pad van degenen aan wie U gunsten hebt geschonken, niet van degenen op wie de toorn rust en niet dat van de dwalenden.
Tafseers
Lagen
Lessen
Reflecties
Antwoorden
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Reflecteren
Reflecties zijn persoonlijke perspectieven, deze kunnen niet worden aangenomen als maatstaf voor de interpretatie.
Jasmina Ahmed
Volgen
16 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 1:7
When I was younger, this verse was explained to me in a very simple way. It was translated as: “not of those who incurred Your anger i.e the Jews nor of those who went astray i.e the Christians.” At that age, the verse felt like it was speaking about other people, other communities, other histories.
But as I grew older and returned to the verse again and again, I realized that the verse was not pointing outward nearly as much as it was pointing ...
Bekijk meer
22
4
Psychologist Alviera Malik
Volgen
19 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 1:7
In order to avoid earning divine anger or going astray, it is vital to seek knowledge first about the ones who earned the anger of Allah and those who went astray because this cannot be done without knowing:
what earns the wrath of Allah,
who earned it in the past?
What were their traits, qualities, attributes, deeds and actions that we need to avoid?
What were their personality, mindset, thought process, intentions and desires like?
It requ...
Bekijk meer
7
0
R. Ebied
Volgen
2 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 7:156, 14:7, 21:107, 31:1-3, 31:10, 1:7, 39:6
Surat Al Fatiha unlocks the keys to understanding the Quran’s main messages. It is known in various hadiths as the ‘Mother of the Quran’, the ‘healer’, the ‘7 oft repeated verses’, the ‘greatest surah in the Quran’ and a ‘light’. It is a form of prayer (supplication) to Allah where we ask and we are answered by His Grace.
Surat Al-Fatiha establishes our relationship with Allah and outlines the three main components of love, hope, and fear or re...
Bekijk meer
12
2
Huda Khwaja
Volgen
4 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 1:7
It's never been so important to be particularly requesting guidance AWAY from the path of those both earning His displeasure and those who go astray. Those are two separate categories of disbelief that, in surah Fatihah, we are imploring protection from. The first, displeasure of Allah, is sort of a textbook understanding of what it means to be a disbeliever. In this category, we're actively sinning and calling people to sin, especially major s...
Bekijk meer
24
2
ekaterina myachina
Volgen
9 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 1:1-7
Tracing My Way Through Prayer
Notes from the Way In…
A few moments I found myself holding onto—small points along the way, maybe, for anyone else still finding their first steps on it.
There seems to be a gentle way of entering prayer—not through effort or urgency, not through trying to feel everything at once, but through something quieter, almost like learning how to arrive.
It begins even before standing.
In the stillness of wuḍū’, where w...
Bekijk meer
10
4
ekaterina myachina
Volgen
13 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 1:1-7
The Beginning That Contains Everything
Entering Surah الفاتحة (al-Fātiḥah — The Opening)
There is something almost disarming about beginnings.
They rarely announce their weight.
They don’t tell you, this is where everything starts.
And yet, when I first began reading the Qur’an,
it was not its length that unsettled me —
but its opening.
Surah الفاتحة *(al-Fātiḥah) did not feel like an introduction.
It felt… complete.
Like stepping into a room...
Bekijk meer
9
2
Naashia Mohamed
Volgen
13 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 1:1-7
For a long time, my relationship with the Qur’an felt distant. I moved through its Arabic carefully, sometimes hesitantly, focused on getting the sounds right but not knwong the meaning. Even when I tried to build a rhythm to it and gain familiarity, there was not real connection. Without understanding, there could be no real reflection; without reflection, the words remained outside of me.
It was only later that I developed a yearning to unders...
Bekijk meer
18
5
Sirotum Daud
Volgen
16 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 62:9-10, 18:28, 36:31-32, 67:15, 67:24, 1:5-7
{ A man asked the Prophet ﷺ about the Hour, saying, "When will the Hour be?"
The Prophet ﷺ said, "What have you prepared for it?"
The man said, "Nothing, except that I love Allah and His Apostle."
The Prophet ﷺ said, "You will be with those whom you love." } (Sahih Al-Bukhari, 3688)
The people can be spread throughout the land, but we find ourselves gathering nonetheless. There are the more apparent points that we gather through, such as look...
Bekijk meer
8
3
Omar Suleiman
Volgen
19 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 1:2-7
The first thing that caught my attention, الحمد لله رب العالمين, right? The Lord of all of existence, العالمين, all of the realms, all of the worlds, all the creations, all the creatures and their functions.
And Allah سبحانه وتعالى is رب العالمين, the Lord of the worlds. And so this idea of His control over everything and how everything is going to function in full harmony.
And when you get into Surat Al-Baqarah, سبحانه الله, it's like the cate...
Bekijk meer
35
1
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Volgen
vorig jaar
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 1:6-7
Bismillah
🔍 Knowledge (ʿilm) ≠ Guidance (hudā)
At the time of the Prophet ﷺ, the Ahbār (Jewish scholars) and Ruhbān (Christian monks) had knowledge. They studied scripture, taught theology, and led communities.
But many lacked guidance—because their hearts were not submitted to Allah.
They had information, but not illumination.
🧠 Knowledge Can Be Misused
'They changed the words from their places…'
— Surah Al-Ma’idah (5:13)
'Do you enjoin...
Bekijk meer
15
4
Ontdek de Reflection-community
Vorige Ayah