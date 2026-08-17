An-Naml 27:59 قل الحمد لله وسلام على عباده الذين اصطفى الله خير اما يشركون ٥٩
Bladzijde 382 · Juz 20
قُلِ
ٱلۡحَمۡدُ
لِلَّهِ
وَسَلَٰمٌ
عَلَىٰ
عِبَادِهِ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ٱصۡطَفَىٰٓۗ
ءَآللَّهُ
خَيۡرٌ
أَمَّا
يُشۡرِكُونَ
٥٩
Zeg (O Moehammad): "Alle lof zij Allah en vrede voor Zijn dienaren en degenen die Hij verkoos." Is Allah beter, of wat zij (Hem) aan deelgenoten toekennen?
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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