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An-Naml 27:59 قل الحمد لله وسلام على عباده الذين اصطفى الله خير اما يشركون ٥٩

Bladzijde 382 · Juz 20

قُلِ
ٱلۡحَمۡدُ
لِلَّهِ
وَسَلَٰمٌ
عَلَىٰ
عِبَادِهِ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ٱصۡطَفَىٰٓۗ
ءَآللَّهُ
خَيۡرٌ
أَمَّا
يُشۡرِكُونَ
٥٩
Zeg (O Moehammad): "Alle lof zij Allah en vrede voor Zijn dienaren en degenen die Hij verkoos." Is Allah beter, of wat zij (Hem) aan deelgenoten toekennen?
Lees verder

Lees Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Command to praise Allah and send Blessings on His Messengers

Allah commands His Messenger to say:

الْحَمْدُ للَّهِ

(Praise and thanks be to Allah,) meaning, for His innumerable blessings upon His servants and for His exalted Attributes and most beautiful Names. And He commands him to send peace upo

The Command to praise Allah and send Blessings on His Messengers

Allah commands His Messenger to say:

الْحَمْدُ للَّهِ

(Praise and thanks be to Allah,) m

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