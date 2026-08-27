عَيْنًا يَّشْرَبُ بِهَا عِبَادُ اللّٰهِ (that will be a spring from which Allah's slaves will drink...76:6). Grammatically, ` ainan (spring) is a complement [ badal ] to kaf ran which explains Kf r. Given this construction, it becomes certain that fur is the name of a spring. However, if the word ` ainan is taken as an explanation to ka's (goblet), the meaning would be that the goblet will contain a drink from a spring specified for Allah's slaves. In this case, it is also possible that the term 'Allah's slaves' refers to a category other
than 'Abrar' (Righteous).