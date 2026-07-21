There are two particular reasons for the denial of Truth. Either man has his worldly interests in view, and the fear of being deprived of these prevents him from going ahead towards the Truth. Or man’s false pride prevents him from recognising greatness in anyone other than his own self. Both types of people create obstacles in the way of the mission of Truth. But the preacher of Truth has been commanded to carry on his work with patience and without paying any heed to the hurdles he must surmount.