اِنَّ هٰذَا كَانَ لَكُمْ جَزَاۗءً وَّكَانَ سَعْيُكُمْ مَّشْكُوْرًا ([ It will be said to them,] This is a reward for you, and your effort has been appreciated....76:22). Allah will address the inmates of Paradise once they have entered Paradise, and will announce to them that the amazing bounties are granted to them as a reward for their good deeds they had done in the world, and their deeds have been appreciated by Allah. These expressions will be made to them by way of congratulation. For the people of love, the Divine congratulatory expressions will outweigh all the other blessings of Paradise put together. The congratulatory words are a proof positive of Divine pleasure.
Having mentioned the general blessings of the inmates of Paradise, special blessings that are conferred on the Holy Prophet are listed. Firstly, the blessing in the form of the revelation of the Qur'an is mentioned. The Holy Prophet is, then, directed that the opponents and obdurate non-believers will obstinately reject the message and persecute him. So, he is to submit patiently to Allah's decision, and he should not obey any sinner or ungrateful person. Secondly, he is commanded to pronounce the name of Allah, and worship Him day and night. Further, he should prostrate before Him, during the night, and pronounce His purity for long times at night. This preoccupation will serve as a remedy for the non-believers' persecution. Towards the conclusion of the passage, the verse shows the reason for the persistence of the obdurate infidels. These ignoramus are intoxicated with the fleeting pleasures of this world, and have neglected the Hereafter, whereas if they had pondered in their own being or existence, they would have recognised and understood their Creator and Maker.
نَحْنُ خَلَقْنٰهُمْ وَشَدَدْنَآ اَسْرَهُمْ ۚ وَاِذَا شِئْنَا بَدَّلْنَآ اَمْثَالَهُمْ تَبْدِيْلًا (We have created them and have made their joints strong. And whenever We will, We would replace them with others like them, a total replacement. ...76:28)
Miracles of Nature Respecting Human Joints
This verse alludes to the fact that even though man's limbs and organs are perpetually in motion, and the wear and tear on them is phenomenal, they continue to function from birth to death. When machines made of iron or steel wear out and require regular servicing to remain functioning for even a short period, man's body, made of soft tissues and muscles, functions for decades and scores of years without maintenance. Let us take the joints of the fingers [ or other joints of the human body ]. They are moved vigorously in different ways in an uncountable number of times. Heavy pressure and force is applied to them for seventy to eighty years [ on an average ], yet the finger joints [ and other joints ] remain intact. It is certainly only Allah Who makes this possible. 'Glorious is Allah, the Best of Creators!'
Alhamdu1i11ah
The Commentary on
Surah Ad-Dahr
Ends here