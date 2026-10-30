Ayahs:
9
Openbaring plaats:
Mekka
Adapted from Tafsir Ibn Ashur
Themes and purpose:
This Meccan surah serves to condemn the wealthy elite who practice slander, backbiting, and hoarding of wealth out of denial of the Hereafter. Its core purpose is to warn them of the inevitable punishment of a Fire that violently penetrates the heart, which contains their corrupt belief.
Context of Revelation:
Era: Makkan by consensus.
Context: The surah was revealed to address the specific behavior of a group of wealthy Quraysh chiefs (e.g., Al-Walīd ibn al-Mughīrah, Umayyah ibn Khalaf) who made it their mission to verbally abuse, ridicule, and slander the early Muslims, believing their wealth would protect them.
Chronology: It is counted as the 32nd surah in the order of revelation, revealed after Sūrat al-Qiyāmah and before al-Mursalāt.
Name and Ayah Count:
Name: The surah is known as: "Sūrat al-Humazah" (The Slanderer/Backbiter) as well as "Sūrat Waylun li-kulli humazah" (Woe to Every Slanderer), based on its opening; also "Sūrat al-Ḥuṭamah" (The Crusher) [4].
Ayah Count: 9 ayahs by consensus.
Surah Overview: