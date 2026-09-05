Al-Baqarah 2:80 وقالوا لن تمسنا النار الا اياما معدودة قل اتخذتم عند الله عهدا فلن يخلف الله عهده ام تقولون على الله ما لا تعلمون ٨٠
Bladzijde 12 · Juz 1
وَقَالُواْ
لَن
تَمَسَّنَا
ٱلنَّارُ
إِلَّآ
أَيَّامٗا
مَّعۡدُودَةٗۚ
قُلۡ
أَتَّخَذۡتُمۡ
عِندَ
ٱللَّهِ
عَهۡدٗا
فَلَن
يُخۡلِفَ
ٱللَّهُ
عَهۡدَهُۥٓۖ
أَمۡ
تَقُولُونَ
عَلَى
ٱللَّهِ
مَا
لَا
تَعۡلَمُونَ
٨٠
En zij zeiden: "De Hel zal ons niet aankraken, behalve een beperkt aantal dagen," Zeg (O Moehammad): "Hebben jullie een belofte van Allah ontvangen? Dan zal Allah Zijn belofte niet verbreken. Of zeggen jullie over Allah iets wat jullie niet weten?"
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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