Al-Baqarah 2:73 فقلنا اضربوه ببعضها كذالك يحيي الله الموتى ويريكم اياته لعلكم تعقلون ٧٣
Bladzijde 11 · Juz 1
فَقُلۡنَا
ٱضۡرِبُوهُ
بِبَعۡضِهَاۚ
كَذَٰلِكَ
يُحۡيِ
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلۡمَوۡتَىٰ
وَيُرِيكُمۡ
ءَايَٰتِهِۦ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَعۡقِلُونَ
٧٣
Toen zeiden Wij: "Slaat hem (de dode) met een deel van haar (de koe)." Zo doet Allah de doden herleven en toont Hij jullie Zijn Tekenen, hopelijk zullen jullie begrijpen.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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Bringing the murdered Man back to Life
Al-Bukhari said that,
فَادَرَأْتُمْ فِيهَا
(And disagreed among yourselves as to the crime) means, "Disputed."
This is also the Tafsir of Mujahid. `Ata' Al-Khurasani and Ad-Dahhak said, "Disputed about this matter." Also, Ibn Jurayj said that,
وَإِذْ قَتَلْتُمْ ن…
Bringing the murdered Man back to Life
Al-Bukhari said that,
فَادَرَأْتُمْ فِيهَا
(And disagreed among yourselves as to the crime) means, "Disputed."
Th…