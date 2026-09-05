Al-Baqarah 2:54 واذ قال موسى لقومه يا قوم انكم ظلمتم انفسكم باتخاذكم العجل فتوبوا الى باريكم فاقتلوا انفسكم ذالكم خير لكم عند باريكم فتاب عليكم انه هو التواب الرحيم ٥٤
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وَإِذۡ
قَالَ
مُوسَىٰ
لِقَوۡمِهِۦ
يَٰقَوۡمِ
إِنَّكُمۡ
ظَلَمۡتُمۡ
أَنفُسَكُم
بِٱتِّخَاذِكُمُ
ٱلۡعِجۡلَ
فَتُوبُوٓاْ
إِلَىٰ
بَارِئِكُمۡ
فَٱقۡتُلُوٓاْ
أَنفُسَكُمۡ
ذَٰلِكُمۡ
خَيۡرٞ
لَّكُمۡ
عِندَ
بَارِئِكُمۡ
فَتَابَ
عَلَيۡكُمۡۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
هُوَ
ٱلتَّوَّابُ
ٱلرَّحِيمُ
٥٤
En (gedenkt) toen Môesa tot zijn volk zei: "O mijn volk! Voorwaar, jullie hebben jezelf onrecht aangedaa doordat jullie het kalf (ter aanbidding) hebben genomen, wendt jullie daarom in berouw tot jullie Schepper en doodt dan julliezelf, dat is beter voor jullie bij jullie Schepper." Toen aanvaardde Hij jullie berouw. Voorwaar, Hij is de Meest Berouwaanvaardende, de Meest Barmhartige.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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