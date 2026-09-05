Al-Baqarah 2:48 واتقوا يوما لا تجزي نفس عن نفس شييا ولا يقبل منها شفاعة ولا يوخذ منها عدل ولا هم ينصرون ٤٨
Bladzijde 7 · Juz 1
وَٱتَّقُواْ
يَوۡمٗا
لَّا
تَجۡزِي
نَفۡسٌ
عَن
نَّفۡسٖ
شَيۡـٔٗا
وَلَا
يُقۡبَلُ
مِنۡهَا
شَفَٰعَةٞ
وَلَا
يُؤۡخَذُ
مِنۡهَا
عَدۡلٞ
وَلَا
هُمۡ
يُنصَرُونَ
٤٨
En vreest de Dag waarop geen ziel een andere ziel ergens mee kan bijstaan, en er geen voorspraak van haar aanvaard wordt en er geen losprijs van haar aangenomen wordt en zij niet geholpen zullen worden.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Meer Tafsirs
After Allah reminded the Children of Israel of the favors that He has granted them, He warned them about the duration of the torment which He will punish them with on the Day of Resurrection. He said,
وَاتَّقُواْ يَوْمًا
(And fear a Day) meaning, the Day of Resurrection,
لاَّ تَجْزِى نَفْسٌ عَن نَّفْ…
After Allah reminded the Children of Israel of the favors that He has granted them, He warned them about the duration of the torment which He will pun…