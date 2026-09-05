Al-Baqarah 2:46 الذين يظنون انهم ملاقو ربهم وانهم اليه راجعون ٤٦
Bladzijde 7 · Juz 1
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَظُنُّونَ
أَنَّهُم
مُّلَٰقُواْ
رَبِّهِمۡ
وَأَنَّهُمۡ
إِلَيۡهِ
رَٰجِعُونَ
٤٦
(Zij zijn) degenen die ervan overtuigd zijn dat zij hun Heer zullen ontmoeten en dat zij tot jem zullen terugkeren.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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