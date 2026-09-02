Al-Baqarah 2:37 فتلقى ادم من ربه كلمات فتاب عليه انه هو التواب الرحيم ٣٧
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فَتَلَقَّىٰٓ
ءَادَمُ
مِن
رَّبِّهِۦ
كَلِمَٰتٖ
فَتَابَ
عَلَيۡهِۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
هُوَ
ٱلتَّوَّابُ
ٱلرَّحِيمُ
٣٧
Toen ontving Adam van zijn Heer Woorden. Daarop aanvaardde Hij zijn berouw. Voorwaar, Hij is de Meest Berouwaanvaardende, de Meest Barmhartige.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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Adam repents and supplicates to Allah
It was reported that the above Ayah is explained by Allah's statement,
قَالاَ رَبَّنَا ظَلَمْنَآ أَنفُسَنَا وَإِن لَّمْ تَغْفِرْ لَنَا وَتَرْحَمْنَا لَنَكُونَنَّ مِنَ الْخَـسِرِينَ
(They said: "Our Lord! We have wronged ourselves. If You forgive us not, and besto…
Adam repents and supplicates to Allah
It was reported that the above Ayah is explained by Allah's statement,
قَالاَ رَبَّنَا ظَلَمْنَآ أَنفُسَنَا وَإِن…