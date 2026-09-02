Aanmelden
Aanmelden
Taal selecteren

Al-Baqarah 2:37 فتلقى ادم من ربه كلمات فتاب عليه انه هو التواب الرحيم ٣٧

Bladzijde 6 · Juz 1

فَتَلَقَّىٰٓ
ءَادَمُ
مِن
رَّبِّهِۦ
كَلِمَٰتٖ
فَتَابَ
عَلَيۡهِۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
هُوَ
ٱلتَّوَّابُ
ٱلرَّحِيمُ
٣٧
Toen ontving Adam van zijn Heer Woorden. Daarop aanvaardde Hij zijn berouw. Voorwaar, Hij is de Meest Berouwaanvaardende, de Meest Barmhartige.
Lees verder

Lees Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Adam repents and supplicates to Allah

It was reported that the above Ayah is explained by Allah's statement,

قَالاَ رَبَّنَا ظَلَمْنَآ أَنفُسَنَا وَإِن لَّمْ تَغْفِرْ لَنَا وَتَرْحَمْنَا لَنَكُونَنَّ مِنَ الْخَـسِرِينَ

(They said: "Our Lord! We have wronged ourselves. If You forgive us not, and besto

Adam repents and supplicates to Allah

It was reported that the above Ayah is explained by Allah's statement,

قَالاَ رَبَّنَا ظَلَمْنَآ أَنفُسَنَا وَإِن
Meer Tafsirs
Notes placeholders